Stagecoach Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Lana Del Rey, Luke Combs, Sturgill Simpson & More

Home News Cait Stoddard September 5th, 2024 - 1:56 PM

According to consequence.net, Lana Del Rey, Luke Combs, Sturgill Simpson and other artists will be performing at Stagecoach, the country music sister festival to Coachella, returns to Empire Polo Club in Indio, California from Friday, April 25 to Sunday, April 27, 2025.

Shaboozey, Sammy Hagar, T-Pain, Backstreet Boys, Diplo, Midland, Goo Goo Dolls, Carly Pearce, Koe Wetzel, Ashley McBryde, Sierra Ferrell, Brothers Osborne, Whiskey Myers, Dasha, Flatland Cavalry, Alana Springsteen, The Bacon Brothers, Jelly Roll and Zach Bryan and Niko Moon will be performing as well.

A ticket pre-sale for Stagecoach 2025 is set for Friday, September 13 at 11:00 a.m. PT through the festival’s website. Three-day GA passes start at $579.00.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna