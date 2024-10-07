Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings, and James Taylor Announce “Concert For Carolina” Benefit Show For October 26th

Home News Lauren Rettig October 7th, 2024 - 7:16 PM

Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings and James Taylor will be headlining “Concert For Carolina,” a special benefit show presented by Explore Asheville and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority on Saturday, October 26 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Luke Combs is coming off a summer tour as well as a residency at the SoFi Stadium in June; Eric Church headlined the 2024 Stagecoach Festival back in April; Billy Strings just dropped a single with Margo Price last month; and James Taylor’s last benefit event saw him at Love Rocks NYC.

North Carolina is a special place for all four artists, as it is where Combs, Church and Taylor grew up and first discovered their interest in music and where Strings has performed countless times over the course of his career. “Concert For Carolina” will be hosted by ESPN’s Marty Smith and Barstool Sports’ Caleb Pressley, with additional featured artists to be announced.

As the news of Hurricane Helene began to spread over the weekend of October 4, the group of musicians began to reach out to organizations to put together an event to raise funds for relief efforts. The call to David Tepper – owner of the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC and Bank of America Stadium – and his wife Nicole Tepper was met with a wave of generosity and support. Without hesitation, the Teppers offered Bank of America Stadium as a venue and started preparations for the event to become a reality.

“Concert For Carolina” tickets will go on sale Thursday, October 10 at 10 AM Eastern time. More details can be found on the event’s website.

All proceeds from the event, including sponsorships, will be split evenly between Combs and Church’s Chief Cares Foundation to administer to organizations of their choosing in support of relief efforts across the Carolinas and the Southeast.

Combs’ portion of the proceeds will be distributed to Samaritan’s Purse, Manna Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, as well as one more organization still to be announced.

Church’s Chief Cares is focused on helping charities and organizations that are well-managed, organized and can expedite aid directly to the families affected by Hurricane Helene.

For those unable to attend the event but would like to support, donations can be made to The North Carolina Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund or to various organizations listed on the “Concert For Carolina” website.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz