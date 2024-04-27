Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes Joins Babymetal For Live Performance Of “Kingslayer” During Sick New World Set

Home News Skyy Rincon April 27th, 2024 - 9:53 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon joined Babymetal for a live performance of their highly lauded collaboration “Kingslayer.” Sykes appeared alongside the trio on stage during the latter’s Sick New World set. The two groups released a live video for the track back in mid-December.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mxdwn.com (@mxdwn)

Babymetal hit the road for a North American co-headlining tour with fellow metal band Dethklok throughout last summer and fall. In 2023, they released new music including the singles “Metal Kingdom,” “Light and Darkness” and “Mirror Mirror.”

Bring Me The Horizon have also been active, releasing their collaborations with Yungblud, Courtney Laplante of Spiritbox, and Lil Uzi Vert and Glassjaw frontman Daryl Palumbo. In late December, the group announced they would be parting ways with their keyboardist Jordan Fish. Earlier this month, Fish was revealed to have been working with Architects on their new single “Curse.” The band shared their latest single “Kool Aid” in January as well as “Darkside” in October, “Amen!” in June and “Lost” in May. The band was included on quite a few festival lineups throughout the last few years including Upheaval, When We Were Young, Knotfest Chile and Knotfest Colombia alongside Pantera, My Chemical Romance, Judas Priest, Mr. Bungle, Trivium, Falling In Reverse and Lamb Of God. They also toured with Fall Out Boy in support of their So Much (For) Stardust album throughout the summer and fall in the UK, US and Europe.