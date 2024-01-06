Bring Me The Horizon Share Energetic New Single “Kool Aid’

Home News Nyah Hamilton January 6th, 2024 - 12:56 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Bring Me The Horizon has shared an energetic new single titled “Kool Aid.” This is first new single without their former member, Jordan Fish. The new single is a part of the band’s new album titled ‘Post Human.’

Bring Me The Horizon is also known as BMTH, is a rock band formed in South Yorkshire in 2004. The band has the amazing talents of lead vocalist Oliver Sykes, guitarist Lee Malia, bassist Matt Kean and drummer Matt Nicholls. BMTH’s early music was primarily metalcore, but they have since incorporated a variety of genres, including alternative rock, electronic music, and pop rock, into their sound. The band’s debut album, “Count Your Blessings,” was released in 2006 and gained a loyal following in the metalcore scene. They later released several more albums, including “There Is a Hell, Believe Me I’ve Seen It. There Is a Heaven, Let’s Keep It a Secret.” and “Suicide Season.” Their album’s success has helped them gain mainstream success.

The single in true BMTH fashion is an amazing rock hit. The single has the foundation of romantic and revolutionary undertones, which are such to stick with all their listeners and fans.

A press release states, “​​Their highly anticipated new studio album, POST HUMAN: NeX GEn will also be released this year, with the official release date forthcoming.“Kool-Aid” follows “DArkSide”, “LosT”, “AmEN”’, “DiE4u” and “sTraNgeRs”, part of the globally acclaimed Post Human series, which has streamed over a massive 350M times before album release!”

According to Loudwire,“As for the new song, “Kool-Aid” is a hard-hitter, opening a crushing wall of guitar that ramps up to a propulsive beat, with Oli Sykes keeping things melodically heavy while adding some screams and gutturals into the mix,” “The song’s credits list Oli Sykes as the vocalist, composer and producer. Lee Malia is credited on backing vocals, guitar and as a composer. Drums and composer credits go to Matthew Nicholls and Matt Kean is credited for his bass work. The song also includes backing vocals from Lucy Landry. Fish does not appear in the credits.”

