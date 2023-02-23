Babymetal Shares Concert Video for New Single “Light and Darkness”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 23rd, 2023 - 3:12 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

According to blabbermouth.net Babymetal‘s upcoming album The Other One will be released on March 24. Today the Japanese metal group have shared the LP’s fourth single “Light And Darkness.”

The meaning behind “Light And Darkness” is how because darkness is present but there is also a world that continues to shine. During the night when light and darkness intersect each other, we seek after being poisoned with darkness awaits a world filled with strong love.

The song expresses the duality in everything, and the way things are perceived and interpreted depending on each person’s point of view.

Babymetal are preparing for their next performance on April 1 and April 2 at Pia Arena MM. Their first day is named “Black Night” and their second day is named “Clear Night”. At the previous show, the band mentioned that together with the departure into a new world, a new metal will be born.

“Light And Darkness” follows the previous singles “Metal Kingdom”, “Divine Attack – Shingeki” and “Monochrome.”