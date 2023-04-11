Babymetal and Dethklok Announces Summer/Fall 2023 Co-headlining Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 11th, 2023 - 5:47 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Today Japanese metal band Babymetal have announced a co-headlining tour with Dethklok. This will be Babymetal‘s first time back to the US since before the pandemic and the 29 date Babyklok Tour will kick off on August 30 in Houston before hitting Atlanta, Nashville, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Last year Babymetal was “sealed” from the world after a successful 10-year journey and then in of April of last year, The Other One restoration project began to recover the Babymetal we never knew existed within a virtual world called the Metalverse.

A total of 10 songs were discovered within The Other One restoration project, with each song representing a unique theme based on 10 separate parallel worlds that the band have discovered

On the heels of the tour announcement comes the news of the long-awaited return of Adult Swim’s favorite heavy metal adventure, “Metalocalypse.” In addition to Dethklok hitting the road, a full-length original film written and directed by Brendon Small, Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar, a companion soundtrack and Dethalbum IV will also be released this year.

Babyklok Tour 2023 TOUR DATES<

8/30 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

8/31 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

9/2 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater

9/3 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

9/5 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

9/6 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre *

9/8 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center

9/9 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

9/10 – Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival *~

9/12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center

9/14 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

9/15 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

9/17 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatrer

9/18 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach

9/20 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

9/21 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

9/23 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life *~

9/24 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom *

9/25 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

9/27 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

9/28 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse

9/30 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

10/1 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

10/3 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

10/4 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

10/7 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock *~

10/8 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort

10/10 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater