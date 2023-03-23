Babymetal Shares Epic New Single “Mirror Mirror”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 23rd, 2023 - 4:54 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

According to blabbermouth.net Babymetal‘s upcoming album The Other One will be released tomorrow and in light of the upcoming release, the Japanese pop-metal group have released the new single “Mirror Mirror.”

The Other One consists of 10 songs that have been discovered within “The Other One”restoration project and each song represents a unique theme based on 10 separate parallel worlds that Babymetal have discovered.

“Mirror Mirror” follows the previous singles “Light And Darkness”, “Metal Kingdom”, “Divine Attack – Shingeki -” and “Monochrome” and as a whole, “Mirror Mirror” shows how much Babymetal have grown as band.

The best part about the track is hearing the powerful instrumentation filling the atmosphere with killer guitar and drum playing. The sound of the guitar riffs and drum beats merging together gives this composition a solid kick of musical madness.

As for the vocal performances, each voice delicately shakes the background with bittersweet noise while the instrumentation continues to dazzle the mind. Fans of Babymetal will not be disappointed with “Mirror Mirror.”

Also the group are preparing for their performances on April 1 and April 2 at Pia Arena MM where their first day is named “Black Night” and their second day is named “Clear Night”.