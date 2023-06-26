Bring Me The Horizon Lead Crazy Death Cult in Video for New Song “AmEN!”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 26th, 2023 - 12:09 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to revolvermag.com, British rock band Bring Me The Horizon have released music videos for the songs “DiE4u,” “sTraNgeRs” and “LosT.” Now, the band have shared a music video for their new song “AmEN!,” which features special guests Lil Uzi Vert, Daryl Palumbo and Glassjaw.

In the video, Bring Me The Horizon are holding a Jonestown-style death ritual that is a part of a Ari Aster movie, Palumbo’s face is on a communion wafer which is dancing down someone’s throat and Vert is awakened by prayer from an ancient pharaoh.

The music is on “AmEN!” matches the theme on the music video because each guitar note and drum beat contributes to the endless insanity while the top notch vocal performance dazzles the mind with deep vocal tones.

Before releasing “AmEN!,” Bring Me The Horizon announced the song will be included on their new EP Post Human: Next Gen., which will be released on September 15. The upcoming album is a follow up to the band’s 2020 album Post Human: Survival Horror, which includes the tunes “DiE4u,” “sTraNgeRs” and “LosT.”