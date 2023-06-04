Courtney Laplante Joins Bring Me The Horizon On Stage To Perform Two Songs In Budapest

Home News Ronan Ruiz June 4th, 2023 - 2:23 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Just over one year after their previous duo performance, Bring Me The Horizon recently enlisted Spiritbox’s frontwoman, Courtney LaPlante, to play onstage with them in Budapest on June 1st. According to Revolver, together they performed “One Day the Only Butterflies Left Will Be in Your Chest as You March Towards Your Death” and “Nihilist Blues,” during the Hungary stop for their Post Human tour. Watch them perform these two songs below.

For “One Day…” LaPlante and Bring Me The Horizon only performed the first verse and the chorus of the song, which additionally features Amy Lee, frontwoman for Evanescence, on the track’s recorded version from their newest album, Post Human: Survival Horror.

For “Nihilist Blues,” the artists performed the entire song, and did so wholeheartedly. Watch more footage of their work below.

happy pride to all courtney laplante enjoyers. pic.twitter.com/QoUIhOlhig — ★ yas ★ (@yasminesummanx) June 2, 2023

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>