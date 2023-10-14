Bring Me The Horizon Shares Expressive New Single “DArkSide”

Home News Nyah Hamilton October 14th, 2023 - 2:26 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Bring Me The Horizon, a British rock band, has released a new single titled “DArkSide.” The band has previously released hits like “Can You Feel My Heart,” “Happy Song” and “Sleepwalking.” This single is a new addition to the band’s long list of hits. “DARKSIDE” is the first single from their upcoming EP, POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR.

The song following the band’s residency in rock music could be considered a classic, easy-listening rock song. The lyrics touch on themes of mental health and the struggle to overcome personal demons. Fans of the band and rock music enthusiasts alike are sure to appreciate this latest release from Bring Me The Horizon.

According to a press release, The band will also retake the road. Starting in January 2024, the band will be touring places like Manchester, Liverpool, and London. So they may even be in your backyard. Tour dates will be listed down below.

BRING ME THE HORIZON

UK TOUR DATES JANUARY 2024

9th – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

10th – Bournemouth, BIC

12th – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

13th – Manchester, AO Arena

14th – Glasgow, OVO Arena

16th – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

17th – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

19th – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

20th – London, 02 Arena

21st – London, 02 Arena

23rd – Dublin, 3 Arena