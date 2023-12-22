Bring Me The Horizon Announces Departure Of Jordan Fish

Home News Caroline Carvalho December 22nd, 2023 - 6:11 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to Loudwire, Bring Me The Horizon announces the departure of keyboardist Jordan Fish. They shared in a post on twitter about the announcement that says, “Bring Me The Horizon has decided to part ways with Jordan Fish. We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future. Meanwhile we continue to work on Nex Gen, with brand new music coming very soon. See you on our UK tour in January.”

Jordan Fish also shared in a twitter post about his departure, “I’m really grateful for my 11 years with the band, and extremely proud of all that we have achieved together. I look forward to hearing what they do next, and wish them every success in the future. I’m excited to start this next chapter in my career.” Fish became a member of Bring Me the Horizon in 2012, coinciding with the band’s exploration of new musical directions. Departing from their heavy roots, they embraced a range of influences beyond traditional rock and metal.

Fish’s debut with the group was on the album Sempiternal in 2013, which marked a notable shift in their style and propelled them to great success. Since then, Bring Me the Horizon has continued to experiment sonically on albums such as That’s The Spirit, Amo, and Post Human: Survival Horror. Fish’s contributions have extended beyond his role as a vocalist, also encompassing programming, percussion, and backing vocals. Meanwhile, they previously collaborated with Babymetal for a single titled “Kingslayer” which they released a live video while on tour in Japan.