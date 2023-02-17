Upheaval Music Festival Reveals 2023 Lineup Featuring Bring Me The Horizon, Falling In Reverse, Lamb Of God And More

Home News Trisha Valdez February 17th, 2023 - 4:25 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Upheaval Music Festival announces the 2023 music lineup that starts in July. They will have big artist such as Bring Me the Horizon, Falling in Reverse, Lamb of God, In this Moment and many more.

The two-day festival will be taking place in Grand Rapids, Michigan the weekend of July 14 and 15. The two-day festival will be led by Bring Me the Horizon and Falling in Reverse.

Bring Me the Horizon are a British Rock Band that was formed in Sheffield in 2004. The 19-year-old band will not only be performing for Upheaval Music Festival but will be opening for them as well. Exciting things are happening for the band this year in 2023.

Falling in Reverse will be performing on Day 2 of the festival. This band is an American rock band that has been climbing the charts quickly. Fans are sure to be excited about the band’s performance and being able to open for Upheaval Music Festival.

According to Loud wire, “Bring Me the Horizon headlines opening on Friday, July 14, with Lamb of God, In This Moment, The Ghost Inside, Dorothy, Memphis May Fire, Royal Bliss, New Years Day, Dayseeker, Black Note Graffiti and In Our Wake, all set to play as well.”

Falling in Reverse is said to lead Day 2 on Saturday, July 15. Featuring artist such as Halestorm, Ice Nine Kills, Asking Alexandria, We Came as Romans, Suicide Silence, Crobot, Flame on Fire, Eva Under Fire, Of Virtue and Black Heart Saints.

