Knotfest Colombia Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Pantera, Judas Priest, Bring Me The Horizon & More

Home News Federico Cardenas August 26th, 2022 - 11:11 PM

The Slipknot-curated music festival Knotfest has announced its lineup for its 2022 installment in Colombia. The festival is set to take place in many different countries throughout the globe, with installments scheduled in Japan, Germany, Brasil, and others. Knotfest Columbia 2022 is set to take place on December 9 at Campin Circuit of Bogotá. Tickets for the event will be made available on August 31 at the festival’s website here.

Headlining the upcoming event will be the heavy metal giants Judas Priest and Pantera. Most notably, the announcement of Pantera’s attendance of the performance follows shortly after the band’s announcement of its reformation after a two-decade long hiatus following the death of Dimebag Darrell. Attendees of Knotfest Colombia will be able to witness the first Pantera concert since their final show on August of 2001. Judas Priest has continued to go strong after a five-decade long career, recently celebrating the milestone by announcing their 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour, set to kick off in October.

Joining the two headliners will be the British metalcore outfit Bring Me The Horizon, the California deathcore act Suicide Silence, the Florida heavy metal act Trivium, Sepultra, Hypocrisy, Sold and others.

Bring Me The Horizon has recently released an official music video for their track “sTraNgeRs.” Trivium has previously announced their Fall 2022 North American Tour, set to begin in October.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat