Bring Me The Horizon Release New Track With Lil Uzi Vert and Glassjaw Frontman Daryl Palumbo

Parker Beatty June 2nd, 2023 - 4:29 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

As if it wasn’t hard enough trying to pin down popular metal band Bring Me The Horizon, Consequence reports that the group has surprised fans with the release of their heavy new single “AmEN!,” a collaboration with rapper Lil Uzi Vert and Daryl Palumbo of the band Glassjaw.

Released on the heels of “LosT,” a pop punk anthem that shook up fans back in May, “AmEN!” returns to Bring Me The Horizon’s metalcore roots with a rousing bang, with pounding guitar riffs and soaring vocals from Oli Sykes blasting through the mix. The lyrics are pointed and full of angsty goodness, as Sykes sings about wicked demons and slaying infidels. Palumbo sounds as good as ever during his segment of the song, howling references to the horror film The Exorcist and the delightful play on words ‘six-six-sick.’

Most interesting here is the guest spot from Lil Uzi Vert, who enters the track early on for a quick and disarming eight-bar verse that fits surprisingly well. While this may seem to be somewhat of an odd pairing on the surface, fans of Bring Me The Horizon know the band is no stranger to curious collaborations, with 2020’s Post Human: Survival Horror featuring alternative popstar YUNGBLUD and Japanese band Babymetal.

This newest single comes just a week before the band is set to headline the Download Festival on Friday, June 9, with another headlining performance at the Upheaval Music Festival scheduled a little over a month away on Saturday, July 15. One can also see the band live as a part of Fall Out Boy’s North American tour beginning on June, 21.