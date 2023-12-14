Babymetal & Bring Me The Horizon Share New Live Video For “Kingslayer”

Home News James Reed December 14th, 2023 - 3:51 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Bring Me The Horizon and BABYMETAL have shared an official video of their recent live presentation of their collaboration ‘Kingslayer’.

Both acts carried out the track together while on tour in Japan in October with many fans reposted footage of their team up-at the time.

“Three years in the making… was it worth the wait?” BMTH posted on social media. You can watch the official video below.

Previously, BABYMETAL told NME that they’d love to one day work with Bring Me The Horizon and they later collaborated together on ‘Kingslayer’ on BMTH’s 2020 EP ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’.

Speaking about their collaboration with BABYMETAL previously, BMTH’s Oli Sykes said: “We wanted to do something with them for ages. We’ve got a special connection with them, even though we don’t speak the same language. We don’t hang out or have conversations, but when you see them, it makes you happy. They work so well with the whole idea of this record being cyber-punk-y. It sounds like an anime TV trailer.”

“Kingslayer” starts off with a reference to the Metal Gear video game series. Shots of the audience are seen before the song starts. The opening lyrics are existential, asking questions like “Hi, are you looking for the other side? // Feel like nothing ever seems quite right?”. Its like they’re in the matrix. The song challenges corruption, and it asks who the enemy is. The song encourages the listener to resist authority with a vulgar tone: “Get the fuck up, wake the fuck up // Wipe the system and back the fuck up”. There is a theme of sacrifice, and the song describes the kingslayer as this hero of the night. “I’d sacrifice my life to find you, angel of the blade // Kingslayer, come and collect us from the night”. These references are almost Christian and of literature; the song ends with the singer saying “we’re going down the rabbit hole”.