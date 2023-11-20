Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes Joins Yungblud In New Video For “Happier”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 20th, 2023 - 2:08 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

International acclaimed artist Yungblud shares the official music video for his latest single “Happier” that features Oli Sykes from the British rock band Bring Me The Horizon. Directed by Masaki Watanabe of Maxilla Japan, the music video features both Yungblud and Oli Sykes in Tokyo during their sold out co headlining tour. Each scene is amazing because it gives viewers a chance to see what the duo’s tour was like that time. Also is lovely by how instrumentation sizzle the air with top notch sound while the vocal performances serenades the ears will powerful vocal tones.

“Happier” marks the second collaboration together following Bring Me The Horizon’s massive single “Obey” in 2020. This Fall the pair have been touring Asia on their sold out co headlining tour across Seoul, South Korea, Tokyo, Japan, Manila, Philippines, Singapore, Bangkok and Thailand.

While in Tokyo, Yungblud launched his limited edition pad lock chain collaboration with esteemed fashion house Chrome Hearts. The launch was celebrated with a special one off show for fans at Tokyo’s historic Meijijingu Gaien / Seitokukinen Kaigakan (Meiji Memorial Picture Gallery) alongside Jesse-Jo Stark.

