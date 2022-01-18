When We Were Young Announces 2022 Lineup Including My Chemical Romance, AFI, Bring Me The Horizon, Wolf Alice and More

Home News Audrey Herold January 18th, 2022 - 12:27 PM

The When We Were Young Festival started back in 2017, and after fives years, has now returned. The 2022 When We Were Young Festival will be taking place on Saturday, October 22 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The lineup for this festival is insane, feeling like a mixture of Warped Tour and heaven. Headlining the festival are rock legends, My Chemical Romance and Paramore. MCR had a reunion tour scheduled that was pushed back due to Covid and Paramore hasn’t played a gig in four years, so it should be one hell of a show. Some of the other amazing acts include Avril Lavigne, Bring Me The Horizon, Bright Eyes, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, Neck Deep, The Starting Line, The Linda Lindas, The Used, AFI, The Story So Far, Mayday Parade, The All-American Rejects, Jimmy Eat World, We The Kings, Hawthorne Heights, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and other phenomenal acts.

Presale tickets will be available starting Friday, January 21 at 10 AM Pacific Time. Be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva