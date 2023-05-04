Bring Me the Horizon Releases New Pop-Punk Single and Video “Lost”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 4th, 2023 - 3:47 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Today the rock band Bring Me The Horizon released their new single “LosT”, which marks the band’s first new music since 2022. The track is part of the globally acclaimed Post Human series and it follows the singles “DiE4u” and “sTraNgeRs,” which have been streamed over a massive 150 million times to date.

The music video of “LosT” is directed by Jensen Noen. Shot in L.A., the video is a shocking medical inspired gorefest, which features frontman Oli Sykes and a heavy dose of humor.

As a whole, Bring Me The Horizon‘s latest ditty is fantastic by how each guitar riff and drum beat fills the atmosphere with killer puck rock sound while Sykes’s strong vocal performance contributes to the lingering insanity.

While watching the music video, people can relate to the story because the metal hospital scenes sends a relate message of how “LosT” some people are in their lives and how they are struggling to breakout of the darkness.

“LosT” arrives in advance of Bring Me The Horizon‘s US tour with Fall Out Boy, which begins June 27 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, TX.

Also the tour will take the band to amphitheaters and pavilions across the States, with huge moments over two nights at BMO Area in Los Angeles on July 2-3 and August 2n at Boston’s Fenway Park. Before heading to heading to the US, Bring Me The Horizon will make a very special headline appearance at the Download Festival on Friday, June 9.