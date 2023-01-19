BABYMETAL Release Euphoric New Song “Metal Kingdom”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 19th, 2023 - 3:58 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

According to consequence.net today BabyMetal have shared their new single “Metal Kingdom” from their upcoming album The Other One which will be released on March 24.

Each track on the upcoming albums represent a theme that is based on “10 separate parallel worlds” discovered in “THE OTHER ONE restoration project,” which the group “recovered within the virtual ‘METALVERSE.’” As the third single from The Other One, “Metal Kingdom” brings answers to this complex narrative. “Metal Kingdom” brings a cinematic vibe because the song sounds like a film score with its soaring arrangement, rich sonic production, and cathartic vocals from the group.

In the press release BabyMetal discusses what “Metal” Kingdom” is about.

“One of the discovered 10 parallel worlds is THRONE and this 3rd single centers around this theme. It is a powerful anthem ushering in the beginning of a new era while also representing the power and courage to step forward into uncharted territory. The track conveys imagery of one rising powerfully from the throne of silence, with a suitable fanfare announcing this new beginning.”

Two more pre-release singles will be released in February and March. Following the release of The Other One, BabyMetal will hit the road as support for Sabaton’s UK/European tour dates in April and May.

