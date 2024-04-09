Architects Announce Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates, Team Up With Jordan Fish For New Single “Curse”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 9th, 2024 - 4:58 PM

Once again enthralling listeners with their signature sonic brutality, acclaimed British metalcore outfit Architects kick off 2024 with an explosive new single, “Curse.” Produced by Jordan Fish, the track is available everywhere via Epitaph Records. In addition to the single, the band announces the anticipated second leg of their North American tour. Instantly grabbing attention with a guttural scream by frontman Sam Carter, “Curse” is rife with blast beats, massive guitar riffs, and Carter’s impressive vocal range as he switches between aggressive verses and a melodic chorus.

The track is elevated by the pummeling bridge that sees the band embracing their roots with one of their heaviest, most eruptive breakdowns to date. Following the bridge with a stripped back final pre chorus, “Curse” is a testament to the intensity and versatility that has earned Architects millions of fans across the globe.

Today, the band also announces the second leg of their highly anticipated North American tour, which sees the band hitting major markets across North America for the first time since 2019. The first leg is set to kick off in May with support from Of Mice & Men and While She Sleeps, while the second leg sees the band bringing their unparalleled headline performances to the Midwest and West coast with support from We Came As Romans and Brutus.

Artist pre sale for the new dates begins today at 12 p.m. EST through 10 p..m local time tomorrow, with general on sale beginning April 11 at 10 a.m. local time by visiting here.

Architects Tour Dates

5/2 – Toronto, ON – Rebel (SOLD OUT) *

5/3 – 4 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS (SOLD OUT) *

5/6 – Boston, MA – House of Blues *

5/7 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount *

5/9 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall *

5/10 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore *

5/11 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues *

5/12 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville

5/14 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern *

5/15 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works *

5/17 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre *

5/18 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre *

5/19 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple

5/28 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^

5/29 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

5/30 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater ^

10/2 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre ^

10/4 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

10/5 – Houston, TX – House of Blues ^

10/6 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre ^

10/8 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre ^

10/11 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock

* Support from Of Mice & Men, While She Sleeps

^ Support from We Came As Romans, Brutus