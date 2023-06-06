Corona Capital Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Blur, The Cure, Arcade Fire and More

Home News Cait Stoddard June 6th, 2023 - 11:16 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to stereogum.com, the music festival Corona Capital have announce this years lineup will feature performances by Blur, The Cure, Arcade Fire and more. The event will take place on November 17-19 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. Tickets for the festival go on sale June 9 through Ticketmaster.

Also performing will be Pet Shop Boys, The Black Keys, The Breeders, Feist, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Sleater-Kinney, Phoenix, Goose, Fleet Foxes, Arlo Parks, The Walkmen, The Hives, Fever Ray, Brittany Howard, MUNA, Hot Chip, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Alvvays and Soccer Mommy.

30 Seconds to Mars, The Lumineers, Kim Petras, Niall Horan, Two Door Cinema Club, Fitz & The Tantrums, OFF!, Sylvan Esso, Gracie Abrams, Jungle, Metronomy, The Twilight Sad, Nation of Language, Yard Act, Claud, Olivia Dean, Kimbra, DEHD, The Amazons, LAUV, Rebecca Black and others will be performing as well.

According to euro.eseuro.com, last years Corona Capital featured performances by My Chemical Romance, White Lies, Cigarettes After Sex, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Paramore, Liam Gallagher, Arctic Monkeys, Miley Cyrus, Idles and Kim Gordon. As a whole, the event gathered 85 thousand people at its closing and 255 thousand people in total during three days.