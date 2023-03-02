The Lumineers Announces Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 2nd, 2023 - 2:50 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today The Lumineers have announced an run of dates from last year’s successful Brightside World Tour. The shows will begin August 16 at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Main and end at the historic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA on September 15. James Bay will be the opening act for the tour and The Lumineers will be headlining the New Orleans Jazz Fest this spring, the Catbird Festival on August 19 in Bethel, New York and Jazz Aspen Snowmass on September 1s in Aspen, Colorado.

The two-time Grammy nominated Lumineers are touring in support of their fourth album Brightside. The album was top ten in both the U.S. and Canada and the title track reached Number 1 on Billboard’s Alternative National Airplay and Adult Alternative Airplay charts. Last year’s tour saw more than 750,000 tickets sold across five continents, including two sold out stadium shows at Coors Field in Denver and Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Join The Brightside Tour Club for exclusive first access to tickets before any other presale starting Monday March 6th at 10am local time. Click HERE to register and access your exclusive presale code. Click here HERE to sign up for the artist presale and gain early access to tickets. The artist presale begins Monday March 6 at 12pm local time.

All VIP and Travel Packages will go on sale on March 6 at 10 am local venue time! More information is available HERE.

The Lumineers 2023 Tour Dates

8/16 Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

8/18 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/19 Bethel, NY – Catbird Festival*

8/22 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/23 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

8/25 Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/26 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

8/29 Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater

9/1 Aspen, CO – Jazz Aspen Snowmass*

9/3 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

9/5 Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

9/6 Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

9/8 George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre

9/9 Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

9/10 Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

9/12 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

9/13 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

9/15 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

* = festival show