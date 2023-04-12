Something In The Water Adds Arcade Fire, M.I.A., A$AP Rocky And More To 2023 Lineup

Home News Roy Lott April 12th, 2023 - 4:41 PM

Despite the recent allegations against Win Butler of Arcade Fire, the band is one of the latest additions to the Pharrell Williams-curated festival Something In The Water. Also added to the lineup is M.I.A, who released her latest album Mata last year. Other added acts include Busta Rhymes, De La Soul and A$AP Rocky. The festival is set to take place April 28-30 in Pharrell’s home state of Virginia Beach. The rest of the lineup is an eclectic mix, including sets from Clipse, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, Wu-Tang Clan, Grace Jones, Mumford and Sons and many more. Passes for the festival are on sale now.