Something In The Water Adds Arcade Fire, M.I.A., A$AP Rocky And More To 2023 Lineup

Despite the recent allegations against Win Butler of Arcade Fire, the band is one of the latest additions to the Pharrell Williams-curated festival Something In The Water. Also added to the lineup is M.I.A, who released her latest album Mata last year. Other added acts include Busta Rhymes, De La Soul and A$AP Rocky. The festival is set to take place April 28-30 in Pharrell’s home state of Virginia Beach. The rest of the lineup is an eclectic mix, including sets from Clipse, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, Wu-Tang Clan, Grace Jones, Mumford and Sons and many more. Passes for the festival are on sale now.
The addition of Arcade Fire follows after Butler has been accused of sexual misconduct by five different women as of last November. While Butler has not addressed the allegations made by the fifth woman, whose name is Sabrina. With the other four, he and his representatives argued that they were indeed consensual. “I love Régine with all of my heart. We have been together for twenty years, she is my partner in music and in life, my soulmate and I am lucky and grateful to have her by my side. But at times, it has been difficult to balance being the father, husband, and bandmate that I want to be. Today I want to clear the air about my life, poor judgment, and mistakes I have made.” The band is still touring with their high-fidelity ranked album WE