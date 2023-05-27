Arlo Parks Releases Nostalgic New Single “Devotion”

Home News Diana Bello May 27th, 2023 - 5:22 PM

Arlo Parks an indie artist that delves into that genre as well as pop has recently released a new single being “Devotion”. Parks has come out with three albums over the time since she began singing and creating music, one of the recent albums being My Soft Machine which in that album “Devotion” can be found in the tracklist. In that album, there are 9 songs in total, which again one of them being “Devotion” which the singer came to share with an official video of it found on youtube.



“Devotion” the single that Parks came to share and put up on youtube has this nostalgic feeling to from the visuals and sounds A song that is about being in love to the point that one is torn apart due to that intense love one feels towards a person or just from the feeling. A song which from the name explains what it is about. As for how it sounds, Parks breathy voice and the instruments used don’t overpower the calmness or peacefulness one attains as they listen to it. This song that one can find themselves listening to on a night as they drive. As for the performance and what was occurring in the video was very well directed, once again the song as well as the music video did have a loose feel to it which is something that Park had achieved as she tells on interviews.