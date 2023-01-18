OFF! Share Star-Studded Music Video For “Time Will Come” and “L”

Home News Roy Lott January 18th, 2023 - 10:31 PM

OFF! has released the sci-fi-inspired visual for their latest track “Time Will Come” and “L.” The video opens with an appearance from Jack Black talking to the band over a video call and telling them “it is now time for your music to open the gates of human consciousness across all planes of existence, before encouraging them to “rock hard, brave travelers.” They then head to a lab facility named BDA where they are testing out some new equipment the doctors in the lab put together for them to play their song. Other appearances in the film include Fishbone’s Angelo Moore, Keith’s Circle Jerks’ Zander Schloss and the recently-departed Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro. Check out the video below.

The music video is a preview of the full film, titled Free LSD which will be released sometime this year. The film follows the story of Keith (played by Keith Morris) as he embarks on an inter-dimensional journey after using an experimental drug that provides a glimpse into a parallel universe where he is not only the singer of the band OFF!, but also the target of an evil alien species that will stop at nothing to prevent the group from making a new album which holds the key to an awakening of human consciousness. The film was written and directed by OFF!’s Dimitri Coats and features performances by David Yow (Jesus Lizard), Davey Havok (AFI), Chloe Dykstra, Don Bolles (Germs), Chelsea Debo and Dana Gould to name a few.

The film is derived from the album of the same name that was released last year.

The band also recently announced rescheduled 2023 dates in support of their latest LP. Tickets are on sale now.