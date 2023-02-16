Fleet Foxes Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 16th, 2023 - 6:21 PM

Indie folk band Fleet Foxes have announced they will be hitting the road for a summer North American tour, which will begin in Cleveland before stopping in Tulsa, Orlando, Kansas and Omaha.

Also the tour includes three previously announced shows with My Morning Jacket in August, which marks the first time both bands have ever shared a stage.

Fleet Foxes will be performing songs from their celebrated catalog, including 2020’s Grammy-nominated, surprise-released album Shore. Last year, the band released Wading in Waist-High Water: The Lyrics of Fleet Foxes, a book containing the complete lyrics from 55 songs, capturing the poetic and inventive storytelling that is a hallmark of the band’s music.

In the press release Fleet Foxes band member Robin Pecknold express his positivity about the upcoming tour.

“Our shows last summer were by far the best of our career and we can’t wait to do it again in a few months. It’s an honor to bring this music to life with and for everybody and we hope to see you there. With love and gratitude.”

Presale tickets for the summer tour will be available starting Wednesday, February 22 at 10am local time with the General Onsale starting Friday, February 24 at 10am local time.

Sign-up for early access to presale tickets including the previously announced Los Angeles show with My Morning Jacket HERE.

For Berkeley, tickets are on sale now. Full tour listing are below and for more information, visit https://www.fleetfoxes.co/tour

FLEET FOXES SUMMER 2023 TOUR DATES

6-13 Cleveland, OH Agora Theater*

6-14 Grand Rapids, MI GLC Live at 20 Monroe*

6-16 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo

6-17 St. Louis, MO The Factory*

6-18 Louisville, KY Old Forester’s Paristown Hall*

6-20 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall*

6-21 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE*

6-23 Asheville, NC Rabbit Rabbit*

6-24 Charleston, SC Firefly Distillery*

6-25 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live*

6-27 Birmingham, AL Avondale Brewing*

6-28 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore*

6-30 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom*

7-1 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre*

7-2 Omaha, NE Steelhouse Omaha*

7-4 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue*

7-9 Indianapolis, IN The Murat Theatre at Old National Centre*

7-11 Portland, ME Thompson’s Point*

7-12 LaFayette, NY Beak & Skiff*

7-16 Halifax, NS Halifax Jazz Festival

8-18 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre ^^

8-19 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre ^^

8-20 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl ^^

8-22 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

8-24 Portland, OR TBA*

*with Uwade

^^ Co-headline with My Morning Jacket