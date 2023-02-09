 Corona Capital Releases 2023 Lineup Featuring Imagine Dragons, Pixies, Interpol and Roisin Murphy

Home News Cait Stoddard February 9th, 2023 - 9:19 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to mexiconewsdaily.com music festival Corona Capital Guadalajara will be returning for its fourth year on May 20 -21 and today organizers announced this years lineup featuring Imagine Dragons, Pixies, Interpol and Rosin Murphy.

The Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth, Bastille, Bloc Party, BoomBox, Heladd Negro, Hermands Gutierrez, Hoe P, Last Dinosaurs, Lewis Ofman,M83, Melody’s Echo Chamber, My Morning Jacket, Sugar Ray and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs will be performing live.

Additional performances by Foals, Blonde Redhead, Bright Eyes, Caroline Rose, Idles, Mother Mother, Pond, PoolSide, Pussy Riot, Regina Spektor, Royal & The Serpent, Sophie Ellis – Bextor, Thundercat and more.

Pre-sale tickets for Citibanamex cardholders will go on sale on Feb. 15 starting at 2 pm ,while the sale for the general public will start on Feb. 16. Ticket prices range from 1,980 pesos (US $104) to 3,320 pesos (US $175). For more information visit ticketmaster.com.mx