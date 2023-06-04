Blur Headlines Primavera Sound With Rare Performances of “Country House” and “Luminous”

Home News Jaden Johnson June 4th, 2023 - 11:19 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

During a performance at Primavera Sound, Blur added their 1995 hit “Country House” back to their setlist as well a rare performance of their 1991 deepcut “Luminous”. The group headlined the Barcelona festival to perform songs throughout their 30 year discography including songs from their upcoming album The Ballad Of Darren.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

While performing an array of songs from their catalog, the performance’s main highlight was the first performance of “Luminous” in 24 years. Originally appearing on their debut album, Leisure, the band performed this song mid-way through their 20 song long setlist.

“Luminous” along with a number of the band’s other b-side classics have recently been highlighted in the release of a compilation titled, Blur Present The Special Collectors Edition, which was re-released in April.

Another performance highlight was Blur’s performance of “Country House” as the 11th song performed on the setlist. The band hasn’t performed this song since their 2015 “Magic Whip” tour and was originally released on their 1995 album The Great Escape.



As well as performing their older songs, the band opened their performance with the song “St. Charles Square” from their upcoming album as well as the second to last song on the setlist being their latest single “The Narcissist”.

Reported by NME, Blur frontman, Damon Albarn, spoke to the crowd mid-set saying, “It’s so, so lovely to be back with my old friends again, I’ve known them since I was young! I met Graham [Coxon] in school when I was 12. And here we still are.”

Blur’s setlist: