Hopscotch Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Pavement, Margo Price, Soccer Mommy and More

Renita Wright May 20th, 2023 - 6:01 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

Hopscotch Music Festival is returning to Raleigh this fall from September 7-9. Headliners include Denzel Curry, Alvvays, Soccer Mommy, American Football, and more.

The Hopscotch Music Festival is an annual music festival held in Raleigh, North Carolina, featuring a diverse range of musical acts across multiple venues in the downtown area. The festival has gained a reputation for its eclectic lineup, with past performers including acts such as Solange, Run the Jewels, and Anderson Paak. In addition to the music, Hopscotch also features a variety of local food vendors and craft beer options. The festival draws in music fans from all over the country.

Other artists set to perform include Digable Planets, King Krule, Whitmer Thomas, and Sarah Sherman from Saturday Night Live. The festival will also feature a variety of comedy acts throughout the weekend, including performances by Margo Price and Dinosaur Jr.