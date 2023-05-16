Miley Cyrus Shines in Metallic Gold Swimsuit for Music Video of “Jaded”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 16th, 2023 - 12:14 PM

According to consequence.net artist Miley Cyrus has released the new music video for the song “Jaded,”which is from Cyrus’s recent album Endless Summer Vacation

Yesterday the singer teased her fans with the release of her “Jaded” video with a brief teaser posted on social media.The clip features Cyrus in a bed with comfortable white sheets. The scene was directed by Jacob Bixenman and edited by Brendan Walter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

“JADED. MUSIC VIDEO. TOMORROW. NOON EST.”

Today Cyrus dropped the full length music video for “Jaded” and as a whole, the video and music is stunning by how the artist shows a personal side of herself. In the video each scene shows viewers the emotional side Cyrus.

The best part is how singer harmonically sings out the lyrics because the bittersweet sound of Cyrus’s voice match. the mood in each scene. In the music video the artist is rolling around in bed and sitting by the pool while wearing a gold bathing suit, which demonstrates the guilt Cyrus’s lover should be feeling. The performer does a great job with showing the audience her feelings on the music video of “Jaded.”

The singer celebrated the release of Endless Summer Vacation with a Disney+ special Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), which also included a stripped-down version of “Jaded.”