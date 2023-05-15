The Hives Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 15th, 2023 - 12:23 PM

Swedish rock band The Hives announce The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons North American Tour 2023 in support of their first studio album in over a decade, The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons. The tour follows a series of underplays in Los Angeles last week and in New York City tomorrow night, all of which sold out in less than 60 seconds.

The upcoming tour will be send The Hives to New York, Washington D.C., Ontario, Illinois, British Columbia and San Francisco before wrapping things up in Los Angeles. For more information and tickets visit www.thehives.com.

In the 25 years since The Hives performed around the world, the band have sold out stadiums and shared stages with everyone from AC/DC to The Rolling Stones. SPIN calls The Hives “the best live band on the planet” and Howlin’ Pelle “the greatest frontman in rock,” and the BBC dubbed the band “a force of nature.” Rolling Stone named Veni Vidi Vicious one of the Top 100 Albums of the decade and “Hate To Say I Told You So” earned a spot on Pitchfork’s Top 500 Songs of the 2000’s. The Hives have sold millions of albums worldwide with multiple RIAA Gold certifications In the time since Lex Hives, the band has released 2019’s double A-side I’m Alive”/“Good Samaritan, as well as a live album by Third Man Records and embarked on a series of global tours.

The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons North American Tour Dates