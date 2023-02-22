When We Were Young Festival 2023 Adds Second Date

Home News Roy Lott February 22nd, 2023 - 10:55 PM

Due to overwhelming demand, a second date of Sunday, October 22, 2023 has been added to the When We Were Young Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Presale for the new date begins Friday, February 24 at 2 PM PST at WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com and any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 24 at 3 PM PST.