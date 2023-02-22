When We Were Young Festival 2023 Adds Second Date

Due to overwhelming demand, a second date of Sunday, October 22, 2023 has been added to the When We Were Young Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Presale for the new date begins Friday, February 24 at 2 PM PST at WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com and any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 24 at 3 PM PST.
The festival will feature the same lineup on both Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22 dates. Blink-182, featuring reunited original members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker and and Green Day will headline. The lineup also features fan favorites 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low, Yellowcard, Rise Against, Sum 41, Pierce the Veil, Gym Class Heroes, Michelle Branch, Thrice, Rise Against, Simple Plan, New Found Glory and many more.
Last years lineup included headlining sets from Paramore and My Chemical Romance. Avril Lavigne, Bring Me The Horizon, Bright Eyes, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, Neck Deep, The Starting Line, The Linda Lindas, The Used, AFI, The Story So Far, Mayday Parade, The All-American Rejects, Jimmy Eat World, We The Kings, Hawthorne Heights, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus also played. It was extended to three days last year but one had been cancelled due to severe weather.
