Sleater-Kinney Release Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album Featuring St. Vincent, Wilco, Margo Price & More

Sleater-Kinney’s seminal 1997 album Dig Me Out passed its 25th anniversary this year, and now, the band has celebrated the record by unveiling Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album.

“The artists who appear on Dig Me In have not so much covered the 13 original songs, but reinterpreted and reimagined them. Through added layers or the subtraction of guitars and drums, they provide a new way into the songs. Fresh rage, joy, pain, reclamation, slyness, and longing. Other interpretations slow down or stretch out the songs, trading urgency for contemplation, weariness or even a hint of ease.” said Sleater-Kinney

Among the artists featured on Dig Me In are frequent Sleater-Kinney collaborator St. Vincent, clear Sleater-Kinney proteges The Linda Lindas, and Sleater-Kinney’s Pacific Northwest compatriots Wilco. A portion of the proceeds from the project will go to the Portland LGBTQIA+ nonprofit advocacy organization Sexual & Gender Minority Youth Resource Center (SMYRC). (Consequence)

Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album tracklist is as follows:

1. St. Vincent – “Dig Me Out”

2. Wilco – “One More Hour”

3. Margo Price – “Turn It On”

4. Tunde Adebimpe – “The Drama You’ve Been Craving”

5. Self Esteem – “Heart Factory”

6. Courtney Barnett – “Words and Guitar”

7. Black Belt Eagle Scout – “It’s Enough”

8. The Linda Lindas – “Little Babies”

9. Jason Isbell / Amanda Shires – “Not What You Want”

10. Tyler Cole – “Buy Her Candy”

11. Big Joanie – “Things You Say”

12. Low – “Dance Song ’97”

13. Nnamdï – “Jenny”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela