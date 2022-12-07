Alvvays Share Fun New Video For The Song “Many Mirrors” By Eric Barone (Creator Of Stardew Valley)

Home News Roy Lott December 7th, 2022 - 8:44 PM

Alvvays has shared the music video for their track “Many Mirrors” from their critically acclaimed album Blue Rev. The band collaborated with video game developer Eric Barone for the music video. The video provides all of the nostalgia of 8-bit side-scrolling video game.

“It’s not every day I get an email from a cool band like Alvvays. When I learned they were fans of Stardew Valley, it felt like a real honor,” Barone said. “The whole album is fantastic, but the song “Many Mirrors” had a pure, adventurous energy to it that really resonated with me. I took that feeling, and used it to create a visual world in my mind’s eye… and that’s what ultimately turned into this video. I had a lot of fun making it, and I’m really happy to be able to contribute, in a small way, to the band’s story!” Check out the video below.

The band is currently on the road in support of Blue Rev with their next stop being a festival set at Fauna Primavera in Santiago, Chile. They will then head over to Canada before making their way to Europe next year. Tickets to all of the shows are on sale now on the band’s website.