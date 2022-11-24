Liam Gallagher Claps Back at Critics: ‘Anyone Who Got a Problem With Me Singing Oasis Tunes Ain’t Real Oasis Fans’

Home News Karan Singh November 24th, 2022 - 3:03 PM

The drama never ends with Oasis and the Gallaghers. When brother Noel recently blocked brother Liam from using any Oasis songs for his Knebworth ’22 concert film, the sibling rivalry was once again reignited for the … at this point, we’ve lost count. This was initially a matter of Liam using songs written by Noel in a documentary that didn’t feature the latter, but he has now spoken up about being criticized for performing any Oasis songs in his solo sets. He posted the following on Twitter:

Anyone who got a problem with me singing oasis tunes ain’t real oasis fans there just massive CUNTZ — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 20, 2022

In another tweet, he wrote, “Oasis till I die.” This is only fair considering he was not only the voice of the band but of an entire generation that is still keen to hear him sing tunes from the Britpop era. For Noel to prevent those songs from being included in the final cut of the Knebworth film upset a lot of Oasis fans, though it still turned out incredible.

In a recent interview, director Toby L referred to the gig as “a great moment” for “a new generation of fans that weren’t alive when Oasis was around.”

Gallagher also shared his thoughts on the event as well as its documentary: “I’m still in shock that I got to play Knebworth two nights, 26 years after I played it with Oasis.”

“To have played to multiple generations at the same venue so many years apart was beyond Biblical. I’m so glad that we documented it. Knebworth for me was and always will be a celebration of the fans as well as the music. Enjoy the film and let’s do it again in another 26 years. LG x.” (NME)