The Cure Debuts New Song “Another Happy Birthday” Live During Hollywood Bowl Concert

Home News Renita Wright May 24th, 2023 - 6:18 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

English rock band The Cure premiered a never-before-heard track Tuesday night. The new song titled “Another Happy Birthday” was debuted during one of three shows at Hollywood Bowl. Founder and lead singer Robert Smith told MTV the song is connected to a B-sides and rarities collection back in 1997 where he described the song as “more fluid” and “not a verse-chorus-verse type of song”.

Ironically but certainly not surprising to fans of the band. “Another Happy Birthday” is not a happy song. Smith sings about a past relationship and fading memories. “And your birthday is the worst day / I’m singing to a ghost / Happy birthday / I forget how it goes”.

The Cure is currently in the midst of a North Tour which continues until early July. The band will be hitting New York City for three shows at Madison Square Garden on June 20-22.