Pusha T Performs “Funky Squaredance” and “All Eyes On Me” With Phoenix At We Love Green Festival

Home News Cait Stoddard June 5th, 2023 - 5:29 PM

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

According to stereogum.com, during Phoenix’s set at We Love Green Festival in Paris on June 4, the band began performing a song that appeared to combine elements of the early track “Funky Squaredance” with the Alpha Zulu track “All Eyes on Me.”

Then during the performance rapper Pusha T made his way out to join Phoenix with a new verse of his own. “All eyes on me, I’m not innocent, I’m militant/I’m keepin’ it dirty money, I’m breaking bad and I’m vigilant.” The artist punctuated the verse with the words “all eyes on me,” which points back to Phoenix’s Thomas Mars.

Recently, Phoenix shared a remix of another Alpha Zulu tune “Winter Solstice,” with Braxe and Falcon on Facebook.

“We were so moved when we heard what DJ Falcon and Alan Braxe did with the song.It is the song that sums up our pandemic times for us and since we stayed in touch with Falcon throughout that time it was a full circle moment. We love the fact that their music is both deep and conceptual, and always so sincere.”