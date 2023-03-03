Mad Cool Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers, Mumford & Sons, The Offspring and More

Home News Gracie Chunes March 3rd, 2023 - 2:45 PM

Photo Credit: Stephan Hoffmeister

Mad Cool Festival has announced their official 2023 lineup, featuring headliners Lizzo, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Mumford & Sons and more. The festival will take place at a new festival venue in Madrid, Spain from Thursday July 6 to Saturday July 8. Tickets can be purchased in a variety of ways: one day tickets, three day tickets, VIP tickets, as well as a in a “Lovers Pack,” which allows you to buy two tickets at once.

The Thursday, July 6 lineup includes headliners Robbie Williams, Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Machine Gun Kelly. Also performing on Thursday is the 1975, the Offspring, Franz Ferdinand, Rina Sawayama, King Princess and more.

The Friday, July 7 lineup includes headliners Mumford & Sons, Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Keys and Sam Smith. Also performing on Friday is Tash Sultana, Kaleo, Jacob Collier, Spoon, Bombay Bicycle Club, The Driver Era and more.

The Saturday, July 8 lineup includes headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Liam Gallagher, Janelle Monae and the Prodigy. Also performing on Saturday is Jamie XX, Years & Years, Ava Max, Primal Scream, The Rose, Sylvan Esso and more.

Find single day tickets, ticket packages and more information here. Ticket prices range from 79€, or around $84, for single day tickets to 480€, or around $511, for a three day VIP package.