Governors Ball Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, ODESZA and More

Cait Stoddard January 17th, 2023 - 1:19 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com music festival Governors Ball have announced this years lineup which features headliners Lizzo, Odesza, Kendrick Lamar and more. The event will take place on June 9-10 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens New York.

Lil Uzi Vert, HAIM, Diplo, Omar Apollo, Kim Petras, Joey Bada$$, Davido, 070 Shake, Tai Verdes, Saba, PJ Morton, MICHELLE, Maxo Kream, Lil Baby, Rina Sawayama, Finneas, Kenny Beats, Koffee, Snail Mail, Amber Mark, Syd, Suki Waterhouse, KennyHoopla, Sarah Kinsley, Lil Nas X, Sofi Tukker, Pusha T, Girl in Red, Central Cee, Tems, PinkPantheress, black midi, Sabrina Claudio, Phony Ppl, Haiku Hands and more will be performing as well.

In the following statement Founders, co-founder and partner Tom Russel touches on how grateful he is to have people supporting the Governors Ball.

“Since moving to Queens in 2021 we’ve been overwhelmed by the welcome the community has shown us, and we look forward to continue being a part of and giving back to that community for years to come. We are honored to call such an iconic venue our new home, and we thank Mayor Adams and his administration and Queensborough President Donovan Richards for their trust and support.”

For the past two years the music festival was held in Citi Field’s parking lot and Promoters Founders Entertainment had their eyes set on Flushing Meadows Corona Park for awhile before moving the event to Queens.

Early access tickets will be available starting Thursday at 10 AM, with a Citi presale running today at 10 AM to January 19 at 11:59 AM. For information visit https://www.governorsballmusicfestival.com/

