Tiesto & Ava Max Share Fierce New Song And Accompanying Music Video “The Motto”

Home News Aaron Grech November 7th, 2021 - 7:16 PM

DJ Tiesto and singer Ava MAx have teamed up on the new song and music video “The Motto, which was directed by Christian Breslauer. The anthemic song sees Max use dark vocal melodies that match up well with Tiesto’s club drops. The music video sees Max turn up at an event in a ritzy hotel, where she damages an elevator with champagne and goes on an adventure with an usher.

“Ava is such an exciting young talent and her beautiful voice adds such depth to the song – I cannot wait for the world to hear our collaboration. ‘The Motto’ is the party anthem keeping us dancing into 2022 as we close out a crazy year!” Tiesto exclaimed in a press release.

Max shared a similar sentiment, explaining in her statement, “When Tiesto shared this record with me, I fell in love and couldn’t stop playing it. ‘The Motto’ is empowering – it’s about not caring, doing you, having a good time, and letting the world know!”

With a career dating back to the early 1990s, Tiesto has been a superstar DJ for decades, continually making a presence across major EDM festivals such as the Electric Daisy Carnival, Ultra Music Festival and Electric Zoo. He has also collaborated with fellow DJ megastars, such as Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Oliver Heldens and Armin van Buren.

Although not as well established as Tiesto, Max has been off to some solid successes of her own, with her debut album Heaven & Hell debuting within the top 40 on the UK and US Billboard charts. The record juggles between vibrant and dark sounds of dance pop and electro.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi