Jamie xx Reveals He Is Finish Mixing His New Album; Features The Avalanches

Home News Ally Najera January 15th, 2023 - 9:40 PM

Jamie xx has completed the final touches mixing his newest album, a new project set to release soon. The finishing process for this record is still being put on a project that has been seven years in the making. The artist says the album will have also have work incorporated from The Avalanches.

The xx member who is the driving influence of the indie band recently discussed all the new details in a recent interview. According to Consequence Sound, the artist says his process has been slow but an enjoyable one. The DJ has found inspiration through his DJ’ing work, through the sampling of music and other musical collaborations.

In his interview with Triple J Mornings Jamie xx revealed that working with The Avalanches prior to the pandemic carried on to the coming album. The artist definitely sees the band as an inspiration and is excited to have worked together on new music. Despite the differences for the two musicians, the outcome of their music is expected to exceed expectations.

Beforehand, listeners have heard a couple of singles that will be featured in the upcoming album. Singles, “Let’s Do It Again” and “Kill Dem” were released last year. More previously, the solo track, “Idontknow” dropped back in 2020. This time around fans should expect to hear even more tracks.