Janelle Monáe Returns To Music With New Single “Float”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to pitchfork.com artist Janelle Monáe released her newest single “Float” which features Fela Kuti’s youngest son, Seun Kuti and his band Egypt 80. The ditty is produced by Nana Kwabena, Nate Wonder and Sensei Bueno.

“Float” is Monáe’s first track since releasing “Stronger” 2021 and the extended version of “Say Her Name (Hell You Talmbout).” Monáe’s latest studio album Dirty Computer was released in April 2018.

“Float” was released by Monáe’s Wondaland Records label and was produced by Snoh Aalegra who collaborated with Sensei Bruno and Wondaland signees Nate “Rocket” Wonder and Nana Kwabena.

Monáe was featured in the 2022 film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery where she won the National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actress for the performance in the film. Also The Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards gave Monáe Best Supporting Actress as well.

According to forbes.com the singer went on Instagram to share the news about the release of “Float.”

“Ahhhh it feels good to be releasing music!! Sending love and waves to everyone who takes the time to listen! I pray you hold these words close to your heart cause they came straight from mine.”