Rina Sawayama Shares Dynamic New Video For “Frankenstein”

Cait Stoddard October 27th, 2022 - 2:18 PM

After releasing her sophomore album Hold The Girl via Dirty Hit, British-Japanese pop sensation Rina Sawayama shares the visuals for “Frankenstein.” The music is directed by Jak Payne and the video sees Sawayama isolated and struggling to navigate a house party until she puts herself together and commands everyone’s full attention. The track was written alongside Paul Epworth and features Matt Tong (Bloc Party) on drums.

Hold The Girl see’s Sawayama once again juxtapose intimate storytelling with arena-sized songs creating another ambitious and original album to excite fans and critics alike. Written and recorded over the last year and a half, Sawayama teamed up with long-term collaborators Clarence Clarity and Lauren Aquilina as well as enlisting help from the likes of the legendary Paul Epworth (Adele, Florence & the Machine), Stuart Price (Dua Lipa, The Killers, Madonna) and Marcus Andersson (Demi Lovato, Ashnikko) for their magic touch. The product of Sawayama and these collective minds coming together is an album that melds influences from across the pop spectrum and is a bold and honest statement of Sawayama ’s personal evolution; coming to terms with her own past and the jubilation of turning to the future.

“I wanted to write about how I’ve relied on my partner to help put me back together, but I realized it’s no ones job but mine” said Sawayama