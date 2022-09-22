Lil Nas X Shares Anime-styled Video for New Song “Star Walkin’ (League of Legends Worlds Anthem)”

Home News Karan Singh September 22nd, 2022 - 10:38 AM

Lil Nas X has shared an anime-inspired video for his new song “Star Walkin’ (League of Legends Worlds Anthem).” This came with the announcement that he is the new president of League of Legends. According to Pitchfork, his responsibilities include adorning the competitive gaming experience with his sonic expertise. “Star Walkin’” will be a part of League of Legends Worlds 2022 which kicks off in Mexico City on September 29. Check out the video below:

Lil Nas X said the following in a statement: “I felt like it was time for me to try something new. I’ve left my mark on pop culture in so many ways, and now it’s time to take on the world of gaming. I will be the greatest President, of League of Legends, of all time. Also I’m going to make the best Worlds anthem of all time and put on the biggest, coolest, sexiest Worlds in the history of all Worlds!”