Beachlife Festival Announces Beginning 2023 Lineup Featuring Gwen Stefani, The Pixies, The Black Keys, and More

One of the top Southern California events of the year, Beachlife Festival will be coming around again in 2023 from May 5-7. And they’ve added some big names to get fans excited.

According to Stereogum, “This year’s festival is clearly targeting aging millennials and Gen-Xers.” Beachlife probably looks like it is leaning towards the older generation more because of the show’s top three headliners being The Black Keys, Gwen Stefani and The Black Crowes.

The Black Keys have made a name for themselves, starting off as an independent duo to becoming the American rock duo fans know and love. There hasn’t been a disappointing show from them before, Beachlife should not be any different.

Gwen Stefani is a woman of many talents. She is a singer, songwriter and fashion designer. She is known to give an outstanding performance in whatever she does. She has done many different genres in her music career; fans are sure to be excited to see what she brings to the table in May.

The Black Crowes are an American rock band who perform with their heart and soul in any rock genre thrown their way. Present members Chris Robinson, Rich Robinson and Sven Pipien will be performing for the Beachlife festival in May.

The Black Keys will be performing Friday May 5th followed by the Pixies, Modest Mouse, Tegan and Sara and more.

Gwen Stefani will be performing Saturday May 6th followed by Sublime with Rome, 40oz To Freedom, Band of Horses, Iration and others.

The Black Crowes will be performing Sunday May 7th followed by John Fogerty, Caamp, The Head and The Heart and many more.

To see the full line up view below, to purchase tickets click here.

