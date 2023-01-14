Sylvan Esso Announces 2023 Festival and Tour Dates

Home News Gracie Chunes January 14th, 2023 - 5:01 PM

Sylvan Esso

Electronic duo Sylvan Esso has announced a jam packed 2023 touring schedule, including several festivals and headlining shows across North America. The duo is touring in support of their latest album No Rules Sandy. Tickets are on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 am local time, find tickets and more information here.

Sylvan Esso will be joined by GRRL, Dehd and Indigo De Souza on their tour across North America as they play iconic venues, such as the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas and more.

Sylvan Esso tour dates are as follows:

6/14 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

6/15 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

6/16-18 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo

7/1 – Gdynia, PL – Open’er Festival

7/2 – Berlin, DE – Metropol

7/3 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

7/4 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

7/6 – London, UK – Electric Brixton

7/7 – Lisbon, PT – Alive Festival

7/8 – Madrid, ES – Mad Cool Festival

8/4 – St. Charles, IA – Hinterland Festival

8/8 – Toronto, ON – History

8/9 – Shelburne, VT – Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green

8/11 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

8/12 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

8/14 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

8/15 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

8/17 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

8/18 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

8/19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

8/22 – Ogden, UT – Ogden Twilight

8/24 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield

8/25 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

8/27 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/30 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

8/31 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

9/1 – San Diego, CA – The Sound at Del Mar

9/7 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

9/8 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

9/9 – Santa Fe, NM – Santa Fe Opera Theatre

9/10 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre