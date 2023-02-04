The 1975’s Matt Healy Says Oasis Needs To “Stop Messing Around” and “Grow Up”

Home News Gracie Chunes February 4th, 2023 - 11:03 AM

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy recently shared some advice for the Gallagher brothers of Oasis: “Stop messing around” and get back together already. In a recent interview with CBC’s Q With Tom Power, Healy shared his wishes for Liam and Noel Gallagher to reconcile for their fans: “Can you imagine being in potentially, right now, still the coolest band in the world and not doing it because you’re in a mard with your brother?”

“I can deal with them dressing like they’re in their 20s and being in their 50s, but acting like they’re in their 20s — they need to grow up,” Healy went on. “They’re sat around in Little Venice and Little Highgate, crying because they’re in an argument with their brother. Grow up; headline Glastonbury.”

“There is not one person going to a High Flying Birds gig, or a Liam Gallagher gig, that wouldn’t rather be at an Oasis gig. Do me a favor: Get back together; stop messing around. That’s my public service announcement for today,” concluded Healy. Watch the whole interview below.

Oasis officially disbanded in 2009, and while Liam has hinted at the fact that he’d like to reunite the band, Noel said he “just [doesn’t] feel like it” in 2021.

As for Healy, the 1975 are in the midst of “Their Very Best” tour, find tickets and more information here. (Consequence)