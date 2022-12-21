The Offspring Release New Emotional Christmas Song “Bells Will Be Ringing (Please Come Home For Christmas)”

The Offspring has released a cover of “Bells Will Be Ringing (Please Come Home For Christmas)”, which is from the Charles Brown holiday classic “Please Come Home For Christmas.” Check it out below.
“We’ve always loved the classic Charles Brown version of this song and think it’s really underappreciated,” the group’s leading man Bryan “Dexter” Holland says. “We thought it would be the perfect follow up to ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ in continuing on the coming home for Christmas theme.”
The band was recently announced to play the second annual When We Were Young Festival next year in Las Vegas, NV. Green Day and Blink-182 will headline the sold-out festival, taking place on October 21, 2023.
Photo Credit: Conny Chavez