The Offspring Release New Emotional Christmas Song “Bells Will Be Ringing (Please Come Home For Christmas)”

The Offspring has released a cover of “Bells Will Be Ringing (Please Come Home For Christmas)”, which is from the Charles Brown holiday classic “Please Come Home For Christmas.” Check it out below.

“We’ve always loved the classic Charles Brown version of this song and think it’s really underappreciated,” the group’s leading man Bryan “Dexter” Holland says. “We thought it would be the perfect follow up to ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ in continuing on the coming home for Christmas theme.”

They released their rendition of the 1963 Darlene Love classic “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” in November 2020. Fans can expect original material from The Offspring in the near future. It was confirmed by Holland that the band will be back in the studio working on their next LP next month. “In a funny way, I think the [pandemic] break really energized us,” Holland said in an interview with Times Colonist. “It gave us time to let us finish the last record, and we got the band real tight. We’ve decided to keep on going, so when we’re in-between tours, we’re working on new material.”

In September, Holland hinted at the new album in an interview with Bazil’s 5 Notes. He noted that fans may also see a new song from the album next year as well. So we’re working on a new album, so there might be another single off [Let The Bad Times Roll] or hopefully a new single off a new album coming in the new year.”