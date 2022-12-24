Interesting NSFW Song Shared By Robbie Williams’ Songwriter Guy Chambers Titled “Thank Fuck It’s Christmas”

Home News Hannah Boyle December 24th, 2022 - 7:59 PM

Thank fuck it’s Christmas. A sentiment shared by all college students at the end of their rope from weeks of finals and a long semester away at school. It has been a long year for many and now there is a light at the end of the tunnel. A Holiday of rest and drinking eggnog by the carton. Apparently this -albeit crude – sentiment is shared by Robbie Williams’ songwriter Guy Chambers in the NSFW song “Thank Fuck It’s Christmas”. Preformed by Trickster and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra shares the story of a man who has had a long and challenging year. A clean version of the song called “Praise be It’s Christmas was also released”, but where is the fun in that?

Life sucks. If ever a time to stop caring and be crude and blunt, it is the end of 2022. This is the idea behind “Thank Fuck It’s Christmas”. The man in the song has been through it this year. He has lost his job, his ex posts a nude of him on social after a breakup, and maybe he is losing his hair. But now it is Christmas so screw it. Who cares? What’s done is done. Why spend any time reliving the past and self reflect when you can kick back and ‘say screw this’. The year’s tension and strife are no longer a worry. The song carries a fed-up tone relatable to all who hear it. Enough with the happy Christmas carols of happy people altogether, let’s take a moment to actually say what the holiday and New Year mean. The music alone is beautifully performed by the orchestra. The music is relaxing and strangely triumphant, which is how every person surviving this year should feel. The song is the equivalent of breaking your diet and eating the damn fast food after a long night of working security for a punk rock show. The song is perfect for such an annoyingly happy and inauthentically blissful season.

Watch the video for the song below; it’s cathartic.

For more information visit NME