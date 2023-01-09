BottleRock Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers, Duran Duran, The Smashing Pumpkins and More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 9th, 2023 - 2:56 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to stereogum.com today BottleRock music festival have announced their 2023 lineup which includes headlining performances by The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X and the Smashing Pumpkins.

Other performances include Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, Wu-Tang Clan, the National, Caamp, Sheryl Crow, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Carly Rae Jepsen, Bastille, Tove Lo, Phantogram, Japanese Breakfast, Los Lobos, War, Yung Gravy, The Struts, Warren G (Silent Disco ), KennyHoopla, Cautious Clay, The AirBorne Toxic Event and many more.

Also acts such as HoneyBoys, Mama Said, High Noon, Napa Valley Youth Symphony, Garza, Paris Jackson, The Stone Foxes, Little Stranger, The 502’s, The Wrecks, The Unlikely Candidates, Sudan Archives, StarCrawler, Arden Jones, Maude Latour, Joey Wallace & Brae, Half Alive and others will be performing as well.

BottleRock 2023 will take place on May 26-28 at the Napa Valley Expo. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at noon PT and for more information about the event visit https://www.bottlerocknapavalley.com